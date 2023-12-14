Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at SMS Group Inc.

SMS Group Inc. of Oil City has multiple positions open.

SMS Group Inc. is responsible for new equipment, digital solutions, green steel solutions, upgrades, and maintenance services for the North American metals industries.

Positions available:

Mechanical Engineer

Electrical Engineer

Afternoon Supervisor

Machinist

Electrician

Interested applicants may email their resumes to anna.loll@sms-group.com

SMS Group Inc. offers:

Competitive wages

Benefits after 30 days

401k match after 6 months

SMS Group is located at 671 Colbert Ave, Oil City, PA 16301

