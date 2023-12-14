James Morgan Campbell, known to many as Jim, passed away December 10, 2023 at the Critical Living Center (CLC) located at the Erie Veterans Medical Center in Erie, at the age of 78.

Jim was born on April 22, 1945, in Pittsburgh, to Virginia E. (Hemans) and George B. Campbell Sr.

He grew up in Hampton Roads, VA, and lived there most of his life until relocating to Franklin, PA in 2010.

Jim was a Vietnam Veteran, having served in the United States Army between 1966 and 1969.

A hard-working man of many talents, he was a Hampton City firefighter, EMT, and worked at the Newport News Shipyard for several years.

In 1983, Jim was introduced to the love of his life Lorelei L. (Brison) and the two were married on April 14, 1984.

A wonderful family man, Jim immediately adopted Lorelei’s first two children and cared for them and welcomed their daughter to complete the family.

Left to cherish his memory are his three children, Clinton L. Campbell (Tina) of Hampton, VA; Rebecca R. Guzowski (John) of Chesterfield, VA; and Mary V. Campbell of Franklin, VA. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Alexis Mewszel, Hannah Campbell, Jayme Campbell, Francesca Guzowski, and Jack Guzowski; as well as two great grandchildren: Rozahn and Avani.

Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 32 years, Lorelei; his parents; and siblings Beverly, Nancy, and George Jr.

A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be announced in January.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that monetary donations be made to the Franklin VFW or games, puzzles, and book donations be made to the CLC at the Erie Veterans Medical Center.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

