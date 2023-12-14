 

Larry and Joy Rapp Celebrate Golden Wedding Anniversary

Thursday, December 14, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_4092 (1)SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Larry and Joy (Kapp) Rapp, of Shippenville, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, Thursday, December 14, 2023.

The couple tied the knot on December 14, 1973, at St. Michaels Church in Fryburg, Pa.

Larry is a contractor and a pastor at the Church of God in Callensburg. Joy is a homemaker.

They will celebrate with their children Kelly Rapp and Dustin Rapp; grandchildren Cody Rapp, Brady Rapp, Alex Rapp, and Raelynn Rapp; and great-grandchildren Paisley Rapp and Everly Rapp.


