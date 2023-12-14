Local Man Loses Control of Vehicle, Crashes Into Trees Along Route 208

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after he lost control of his vehicle in Elk Township early Sunday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 10, on State Route 208, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say 31-year-old Craig J. Kiser, of Tionesta, lost control of a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze after entering a right curve in the roadway.

Kiser’s vehicle then crossed the southbound lane and exited the west berm.

The vehicle then traveled approximately 75 yards into a field where it struck various small trees and vegetation.

Kiser was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damages.

According to police, Kiser was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on scene by Knox Ambulance, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer, and Rustler Sales & Service.

