Mrs. Claus Club Teams Up with Blended Nutrition to Continue 20-Year Quest to Help Cancer Patients

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Knox Mrs. Claus Club has lent a helping hand to those affected by cancer for nearly 20 years.

(Pictured above: Mrs. Claus Club founder Tiki Kahle, right, and Blended Nutrition owner Bonnie Meisel. Photos by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)

The club, started by Tiki Kahle in 2004, recently held its annual fundraising raffle and drew winners on Saturday, December 9, in conjunction with Blended Nutrition in Clarion.

The club’s mission is to provide goods, services, and funds to local individuals affected by cancer from Knox and surrounding communities who have been diagnosed with cancer and are in treatment.

Tiki told exploreClarion.com that she drew on the inspiration of her maternal grandmother Jean Taylor Graham when she started the club.

She vividly remembers her grandmother and the joy she experienced when she put on her wig while she was battling breast cancer.

“One of the things that made her feel good or brightened her day was when she had her wig on,” Tiki recalled. “But to buy a good wig is expensive.”

Mrs. Graham eventually died from breast cancer, but Tiki remembers seeing her as a youngster.

Tiki wanted to bring that joy to the countless number of local residents in their own battles.

When Tiki started the group, she wasn’t sure what type of event would be best to raise money, but she patterned it after the Knox Bah Humbug Club which used a men’s night out to fund some local youth programs.

The majority of the events were held as a ladies’ night out, but due to scheduling conflicts this year, the club opted to hold a raffle at Blended Nutrition—and it was a success with over 300 raffle tickets sold.

“It worked out really well actually,” Tiki related. “Blended Nutrition said we could bring our stuff in and display it in there so people could see the nice products people had donated for our raffle.”

Part of the funds raised go towards “Believe Baskets,” which are specialized care packages for cancer patients that include general toiletries, soft blankets, and other items

“We want them to see that people are here supporting them,” Tiki noted. “We’re so fortunate for the community we have, and I can’t say enough about the people and businesses that help support us. We couldn’t do what we do without them.”

The club also provides meals to patients during the holiday season in conjunction with Keystone SMILES.

It also teams up with Dan Smith’s Candies & Gifts to provide surprise baskets filled with sweet treats to patients at the BHS Clarion Hospital Cancer Center.

The club leans on the idea of believing—an attitude cancer patients must have, according to Tiki.

“Doctors will tell you that you have to be in the mindset to get better,” she said. “The doctors are going to do everything they can do and your family is there supporting you—and you have to believe in that.”

Tiki herself is a survivor of uterine cancer but said she is blessed because it was detected early, and she did not have to go through as demanding treatment as some people.

“There are a lot of people in the community and people I’ve known in my life that have battled cancer, and they’ve touched my life,” Tiki said. “If we can help them, that’s the most important thing. If we can do something to help, you need to do it. It’s the right thing to do.”

Tiki went through treatment for approximately two years. She has been cancer-free for nearly 10 years.

For more information on the Mrs. Claus Club, visit www.mrsclausclubofknox.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.