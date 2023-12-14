Police Asking Public for Information on ‘Porch Pirate’ in Strattanville Borough

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are seeking information on an incident of “porch piracy” that recently occurred in Strattanville.

According to PSP Clarion, the theft of an Amazon package from the front porch of a Ridge Avenue residence in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County, occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 25.

The female victim received confirmation that two Amazon packages were delivered. When she went to retrieve the packages, only one was there. The contents of the missing package are estimated to be worth $290.00.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact State Police in Clarion at 814-226-1710.

The victim is a 52-year-old Strattanville female.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

