Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 38 in Butler County

Thursday, December 14, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Red and blue police lights in cityBUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Butler released the details of a two-vehicle crash involving local residents.

According to a report released by PSP Butler on Thursday, December 14, the crash occurred at 10:37 p.m. on Thursday, November 23, on State Route 38 (Oneida Valley Road), near its intersection with Henricks Road, in Summit Township, Butler County.

Police say a 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by 54-year-old George W. McCrea Jr., of Chicora, was stopped on Henricks Road and entered the roadway, striking a 2001 Volvo V70 operated by 62-year-old Dawn M. Stepp, of Venus.

Stepp and her passenger—59-year-old Max M. Stepp, of Venus—were not injured.

McCrea was also not injured.

All occupants were using a seat belt.


