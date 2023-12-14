Public Invited to Participate in Improvement Study for Route 157 & Horsecreek Road Intersection in Venango County

VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display for a study to identify potential projects to improve the safety and drivability of the intersection of Route 157 and Horsecreek Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

The intersection is located approximately 4.5 miles southeast of Oil City and 3.1 miles northeast of Seneca.

This study will examine the existing design, traffic data, and crash history of the intersection.

Through the study process and interviews with local officials and residents, possible updates will be developed to improve the intersection operations. These findings and recommendations will be included as part of a future roadway project on Route 157.

The information on the Route 157 and Horsecreek Road Intersection Study, including a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form, is available online. The page will remain active until December 29, 2023 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Kyle Barker at kybarker@pa.gov or 814-678-7166.

The purpose of the online plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested.

If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Kyle Barker, PennDOT Project Manager at kybarker@pa.gov or 814-678-7166.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Crash Closes Roadway at Intersection of Route 157 & Horsecreek Road

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.