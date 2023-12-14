 

Redbank Township Business Scammed by Thief Posing as Federal Marshal

Thursday, December 14, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Redbank Theft by Deception - Prepaid Credit CardsREDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a theft by deception case that recently occurred at a business in Redbank Township.

State Police in Clarion say that an unknown individual contacted a business located on Broad Street, Redbank Township, Clarion County, on Saturday, December 9, around 9:01 p.m.,claiming to be a Federal Marshal conducting an investigation.

According to police, the perpetrator talked an employee into loading $326.00 onto a prepaid credit card. The unknown individual then convinced the employee to provide a photo of the card number.

The investigation is ongoing.


