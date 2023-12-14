AICDAC Provides Increased Access to Harm Reduction Supplies
CLARION, Pa (EYT) – The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) is purchasing and stocking vending machines that allow 24/7 access to Narcan, Fentanyl test strips, and Xylazine test strips, all of which are free.
Narcan is an overdose reversal medication that blocks the effects of opioids and can restore breathing to someone who has overdosed.
Drug testing strips can prevent overdose by identifying the presence of Fentanyl and Xylazine in a drug supply.
Fentanyl and Xylazine contaminants create a higher risk of overdose.
Narcan does not reverse the effects of Xylazine because it is not an opioid. Xylazine is an animal tranquilizer that has been making its way into the drug supply. The effects of Xylazine cause heavy sedation that contributes to suppressed breathing. People who ingest mixtures containing Xylazine can develop severe wounds that do not heal and in serious cases, can lead to amputation.
All supplies come with information and directions on how to use them.
Harm reduction services are both National and Statewide initiatives set forth to save lives with increased availability and accessibility of preventative supplies. AICDAC currently has a total of 6 outdoor vending machines in their three-county servicing area with one of those being located outside of The Primary Health Network entrance.
AICDAC commends the efforts of their collaborating organizations to support this mission and encourages all people who use drugs, friends and family of people who use drugs and the community at large to utilize these resources.
In addition to the outdoor vending machines, AICDAC can also provide an indoor dispensing unit.
For more information on obtaining an indoor or outdoor vending machine email naloxone@aicdac.org or call 724-463-7860.
Vending Machine Locations:
Clarion County
Primary Health Network
30 Pinnacle Drive,
Clarion, Pa, 16214
Armstrong County
ACMH (near the ED entrance)
One Nolte Drive
Kittanning, Pa, 16201
Recovery Capital
281 N. McKean Street
Kittanning, Pa, 16201
Indiana County
IRMC (Bork Emergency Center)
835 Hospital Road
Indiana, Pa, 15701
IRMC at Chestnut Ridge
25 Colony Boulevard
Blairsville, Pa, 15717
Mahoning Medical Center
100 Neal Avenue
Marion Center, Pa, 15759
