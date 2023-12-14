SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club All-You-Can-Eat Seafood Buffet Set for December 23
RENO, Pa. (EYT)– Reserve your spot at Wanango Country Club for an All-You-Can-Eat Seafood buffet on Saturday, December 23!
Wanango Country Club will be hosting a seafood buffet on Saturday, December 23, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The buffet is open to the public, and reservations are required.
The cost is $65.00 per adult and $35.00 per child, plus tax.
Buffet items include:
– Crab Legs
– Broiled Haddock
– Pecan-crusted Atlantic Salmon with Raspberry Sauce
– Peel & Eat Shrimp
– Fried Clams
– Steamed Clams
– Lobster Mac and Cheese
– Seafood Newburg
– Wanango Tango Shrimp
– Wild Rice
– Carved Ham
– Scalloped Potatoes
– Vegetable Medley
– Roasted Corn
– Assorted Salads & Desserts
Reservations are required.
Please call 814-676-8133 and select option #2 to make reservations.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.