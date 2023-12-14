 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club All-You-Can-Eat Seafood Buffet Set for December 23

Thursday, December 14, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

wanango-seafood-nightRENO, Pa. (EYT)– Reserve your spot at Wanango Country Club for an All-You-Can-Eat Seafood buffet on Saturday, December 23!

Wanango Country Club will be hosting a seafood buffet on Saturday, December 23, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The buffet is open to the public, and reservations are required.

The cost is $65.00 per adult and $35.00 per child, plus tax.

Buffet items include:

– Crab Legs
– Broiled Haddock
– Pecan-crusted Atlantic Salmon with Raspberry Sauce
– Peel & Eat Shrimp
– Fried Clams
– Steamed Clams
– Lobster Mac and Cheese
– Seafood Newburg
– Wanango Tango Shrimp
– Wild Rice
– Carved Ham
– Scalloped Potatoes
– Vegetable Medley
– Roasted Corn
– Assorted Salads & Desserts

Reservations are required.

Please call 814-676-8133 and select option #2 to make reservations.

unnamed (22) (1)


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.