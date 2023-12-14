State Museum of Pennsylvania Names Art of The State 2023 Purchase Award Winners

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The State Museum of Pennsylvania on Wednesday announced the recipients of the Art of the State 2023 Purchase Awards.

Works selected will become part of The State Museum’s permanent collection.

The two artists whose works were chosen for Purchase Awards are Kirsten Olson of Carlisle, Cumberland County, and Joseph Opshinsky of Willow Grove, Montgomery County.

Kirsten Olson’s Dowry Jars was inspired by historic Pennsylvania dowry chests of the 18th and 19th centuries. The exterior design on the three jars represents germination, providing a related connection to historic seed preservation and agricultural practices. Viewing dowry chests and associated traditions through a modern lens connects these historic customs to contemporary life.

Joseph Opshinsky’s Winter Bouquet is a cut paper collage that represents his deep connection to Pennsylvania wildflowers and landscapes. To capture the vibrancy of the world around him, he uses a unique cut paper technique to heighten the color in his work. This medium provides an engaging set of challenges in terms of color, composition, and representation.

Both Kirsten Olson and Joseph Opshinsky will be at the museum on Sunday, January 7, for an Artists’ Conversation. This special closing event will begin at 2 PM in the first-floor gallery.

Art of the State is an annual juried exhibition that has showcased the work of Pennsylvania’s artists at The State Museum since 1968. This body of art reflects more than a half-century of creative endeavor in the Keystone State. The exhibition runs through Sunday, January 7, so there’s still time to view Art of the State before it closes.

Art of State is presented by The State Museum in association with the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation.

The Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation (PHF) is the nonprofit partner of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC), the state agency charged with collecting, preserving, researching, and interpreting the treasures of Pennsylvania. Through private contributions, PHF supports PHMC in protecting and providing access to 23 historic sites and museums, approximately 9 million objects, and more than 250 million archival items.

The State Museum of Pennsylvania, adjacent to the State Capitol in Harrisburg, is one of 23 historic sites and museums administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission as part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History. The State Museum offers expansive collections interpreting Pennsylvania’s fascinating heritage. With exhibits examining the dawn of geologic time, the Native American experience, the Colonial and Revolutionary eras, a pivotal Civil War battleground, and the commonwealth’s vast industrial age, The State Museum demonstrates that Pennsylvania’s story is America’s story.

