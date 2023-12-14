State Police Calls: Man Accused of Putting Hands Around 12-Year-old Girl’s Neck During Dispute

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Domestic Dispute in Farmington Twp.

A domestic incident occurred in Farmington Township, Clarion County, resulting in the arrest of a 47-year-old man from Lickingville, according to a report from the Marienville Patrol.

The incident, which took place on Sunny Road, involved physical contact deemed as harassment. The man is accused of putting his hands around the throat of a 12-year-old female victim, also from Lickingville.

Trooper Slonaker said the suspect was arrested and cited for harassment.

The man’s name was not released.

Animal Cruelty in Licking Twp.

An alleged incident of animal cruelty is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Clarion patrol unit, according to an official report.

Trooper Hoffman, who is leading the investigation, was alerted about the incident on the morning of December 6, 2023. It is said to have occurred at a residence on Canoe Ripple Road in Licking Township, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Further details will be provided as the investigation progresses.

DUI Charges Filed Against Summerville Man

A 51-year-old man from Summerville was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County, according to a December 13 report from the Pennsylvania State Police Clarion patrol unit.

The incident occurred in the early hours of November 11, 2023, at the intersection of Wood Street and Water Street. Trooper Floor, who is investigating the case, identified the man as Matthew Kemmer.

Kemmer was driving a 2018 Ram 2500 at the time of the incident. He was taken into custody on the scene.

He is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

