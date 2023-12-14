Towing Trouble: Emlenton Man Facing Trailer Theft Charges

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — An Emlenton man is facing a felony theft charge after he was reportedly pulled over towing a stolen trailer.

Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 43-year-old James S. Watterson, of Emlenton, on December 11, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.

According to the criminal complaint, on November 11, around 6:18 p.m., state troopers investigated a stolen trailer from a business in Cranberry Township, Venango County. The trailer was taken from the property without the owner’s permission.

After speaking with the owner, the trailer was entered into the National Crime Information Center database, the complaint states.

On November 16, Trooper Collett, of PSP Clarion, encountered the trailer in motion on the roadway being pulled by a Mercury Mountaineer SUV. A traffic stop was conducted, and the operator of the SUV was identified as James Watterson, according to the complaint.

Watterson has a suspended license, the complaint notes.

On December 4, an interview was conducted with Watterson. He admitted to the trailer theft at a known local business “on or about November 5 around 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.” and signed a written statement. He stated that he was the only perpetrator of the theft, the complaint states.

Video footage was obtained the same day of the Mercury Mountaineer arriving at another known local business “on October 31 at 6:18 p.m. and leaving with the trailer at 6:40 p.m.” This was the same vehicle pulled over by Trooper Collett, the complaint states.

According to court records, Watterson was arraigned on December 12 at 2:00 p.m. on the following charges in front of Judge Lowrey:

Theft by Unlawful Taking – Moveable Property, Felony 3

Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked, Summary

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is set for December 20, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.

