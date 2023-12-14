Vicki Lynn (Kunselman) Hoffman

Vicki Lynn Hoffman, age 72, of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of December 13, 2023, after a lifelong battle with kidney disease.

Born on January 17, 1951, Vicki was the oldest of three children to Bernard and Norma Kunselman of Fairmount City.

After graduating from Redbank Valley High School, she began her career with the J.M. Smucker Company in New Bethlehem, and later moved on to take a position with the Glen Gery Brick Company in Brookville.

Vicki’s most noteworthy place of employment was the Redbank Valley Public Library. For over two decades she not only contributed as a librarian, but was also sure to help everyone stay up to date on all of the town gossip.

Vicki was a proud member of New Bethlehem’s First United Methodist Church.

While the love that she had for all of her furry friends will always be remembered, Vicki’s greatest joys in life were her three granddaughters, Belle, Emma, and Cora.

Vicki was preceded in death by her father in 2000 and her mother in 2010. She leaves on this earth her husband of 50 years, Kenneth M. Hoffman, her daughter Ashley Hoffman Nicklaus (Brian), her three granddaughters, Belle (15), Emma (14) and Cora (8), Annie Fenstermaker (A.K.A Crash) – who was like a second daughter, and her two siblings, Steven “Bernie” Kunselman (Betty), and Shelley Shaffer (Randy).

Vicki is also survived by a number of beloved cousins, nieces, and a nephew.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, December 18, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Redbank Valley Public Library at 720 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or online at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=5D7NKK3JD3G2S.

Online condolences may be sent to Vicki’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

