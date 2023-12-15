7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Friday, December 15, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
Today
Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. Calm wind.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Showers, mainly after 1pm. High near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday
Rain showers likely before 4pm, then rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night
Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday
A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
