Brandon Rae Band, Chuck Justice & the Junkyard Lawyers to Perform at TrAils To Ales II This Weekend

Friday, December 15, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

brandon Rae Band (2)
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Live music will take the stage this weekend at TrAils To Ales Brewery II in Franklin.

Brandon Rae Band performs on Friday, December 15, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Chuck Justice and the Junkyard Lawyers is slated for Saturday, December 16, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Chuck Justice & the Junkyard Lawyers

Happy Hour specials will be available from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

TrAils To Ales II is located at 422 12th Street in Franklin, Pa.

For more information, visit www.trailstoalesbrewery.com.

Trails to ales outside


