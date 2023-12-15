Brandon Rae Band, Chuck Justice & the Junkyard Lawyers to Perform at TrAils To Ales II This Weekend
Friday, December 15, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Live music will take the stage this weekend at TrAils To Ales Brewery II in Franklin.
Brandon Rae Band performs on Friday, December 15, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Chuck Justice and the Junkyard Lawyers is slated for Saturday, December 16, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Happy Hour specials will be available from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
TrAils To Ales II is located at 422 12th Street in Franklin, Pa.
For more information, visit www.trailstoalesbrewery.com.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.