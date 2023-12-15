Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spiced Rum Fruitcake

This fruitcake not only can be made weeks ahead, it tastes better that way!

Ingredients

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder



1/4 teaspoon salt2 cups chopped walnuts1 package (8 ounces) pitted dates, chopped1 cup maraschino cherries, halved1/2 cup dried mangoes, chopped3 large eggs, room temperature3/4 cup packed brown sugar1 cup spiced rum, divided

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 300°. Line a 9×5-in. loaf pan with parchment, letting ends extend up sides of pan; grease parchment.

2. In a large bowl, mix the flour, baking powder and salt. Add the walnuts, dates, cherries and mangoes; toss to coat. In a small bowl, whisk the eggs, brown sugar and 1/2 cup rum until blended; stir into fruit mixture. Transfer to prepared pan.

3. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 hours. Cool in pan on a wire rack 20 minutes. Slowly pour remaining rum over cake. Cool completely. Wrap tightly and store in a cool, dry place overnight. Cut with a serrated knife.

