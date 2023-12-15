Clarion Cross Country: Mackenzie Carver Named First Team All-PSAC

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced their postseason cross country awards on Thursday.

Clarion’s Mackenzie Carver was officially recognized as a First Team All-PSAC selection after her performance at the 2023 PSAC Championships.

All-conference selections are made based on an athlete’s finish at the conference championship, with the first 15 finishers named First Team All-PSAC, and finishers 16-30 earning Second Team All-PSAC honors.

Carver placed 11th at the conference meet, the best finish for a Golden Eagle since Kayce Bobnar was 11th in 2018.

The Golden Eagles finished 12th as a team at this year’s conference championship.

Carver wrapped her stellar senior cross country campaign with a ninth-place finish at the Atlantic Regional Championships, making her the first Golden Eagle to track the top-10 at the regional championships since Clarion Sports Hall of Famer Erin Richards placed fourth in 2007.

The senior started her cross-country season by winning the Westminster Fisher Invitational.

