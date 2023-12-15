 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Clarion Cross Country: Mackenzie Carver Named First Team All-PSAC

Friday, December 15, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

_Carver_BedeLOCK HAVEN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced their postseason cross country awards on Thursday.

Clarion’s Mackenzie Carver was officially recognized as a First Team All-PSAC selection after her performance at the 2023 PSAC Championships.

All-conference selections are made based on an athlete’s finish at the conference championship, with the first 15 finishers named First Team All-PSAC, and finishers 16-30 earning Second Team All-PSAC honors.

Carver placed 11th at the conference meet, the best finish for a Golden Eagle since Kayce Bobnar was 11th in 2018.

The Golden Eagles finished 12th as a team at this year’s conference championship.

Carver wrapped her stellar senior cross country campaign with a ninth-place finish at the Atlantic Regional Championships, making her the first Golden Eagle to track the top-10 at the regional championships since Clarion Sports Hall of Famer Erin Richards placed fourth in 2007.

The senior started her cross-country season by winning the Westminster Fisher Invitational.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.