Darlene M. Ward, 72, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at UPMC Hamot.

Born May 21, 1951, in Dubois, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Helen Slatterly Shaffer.

Darlene was a graduate of Dubois Central Catholic.

She was married on August 25, 1973, to Ronald R. Bolam, and he preceded her in death on November 23, 2000.

On May 19, 2007, she married Michael C. Ward and he survives.

Darlene had worked as a receptionist for Dr. James Madigan in Butler for 30 years and later worked for Northwest Savings Bank.

A Member of St. Stephens Church, part of St. Joseph Parish, she was also a member of the rosary society.

She enjoyed walking, bicycling, traveling, and quilting.

In addition to her husband Michael of Oil City, she is survived by five children and their spouses Michael Bolam and his significant other Suzanne Cook of Pittsburgh, Kari Zeigler and her husband Howard of Evans City, Jason Ward & his wife Nicole of Yorktown, VA, Jeffery Ward & his wife Shari of Fredericksburg, VA, Marcus Ward & his wife Brittany of Mocksville, NC, seven grandchildren Breana, Gavin, Rachael, Willow, Waylon, Walker and Wynter, a brother-in-law Stephen Ward & his wife Karen of Carlisle, a sister-in-law Mary Kay Daugherty & her husband Patrick of Erie, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday in the Reinsel Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 2:00 p.m. in St. Stephens Church in Oil City.

Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery in Dubois.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones’ choice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

