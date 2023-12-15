 

Enjoy Breakfast With Santa at Clintonville Fire Department’s Annual Event on Saturday

Friday, December 15, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_4122 (1)CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enjoy breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, December 16.

The breakfast is set for 8:00 a.m. to noon.

The cost is $12.00 for ages 14 and up, $6.00 for children ages 5 to 13, and free for children 4 and under.

The breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, eggs, bacon, and biscuits and gravy, as well as juice and coffee.

Participants will be able to get a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will also be crafts, music, and fun.

Clintonville VFD is located at 501 Emlenton Street, Clintonville, PA 16372.

