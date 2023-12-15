Evelyn A. Towse, 95, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2023, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Moundridge, Kansas, on December 27, 192,7 to the late Jonathan and Alvina (Goering) Stucky.

Evelyn was a surgical technician at Brookville Hospital.

She married Derald E. Towse on February 5, 1953, and he preceded her in death in August 2001.

After she retired, she owned and operated the Country Cottage Gift Shop in Brookville and Hershey.

Evelyn enjoyed weaving, sewing, cooking, making baskets, and painting. She was also a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church.

Evelyn is survived by her children: Larry D. Towse of Strattanville, Barbara J.(Lynn) Smith of Clarion, James L. (Lynn) Towse of Liverpool, PA, D. Dale (Rhonda) Towse of Nashport, OH; she is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Robert Towse, and daughter-in-law Susan Towse, and seven brothers and sisters. She was the last remaining member of her immediate family.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 16, at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory Inc: 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA 16214.

A funeral service will follow in the funeral home with Rev. Nancy Zahn officiating.

Interment will follow at Asbury Cemetery.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.