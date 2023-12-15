Exclusive Details Released in Apprehension of Wanted Fugitive in Corsica

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Exclusive information has surfaced regarding a series of events that led to the apprehension of a wanted man in Corsica on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office, authorities executed a felony arrest warrant on a wanted individual, identified as Jason Scott Brooks, 35, at his residence in Corsica, Clarion County, during the early hours of Wednesday, December 13.

Police say the arrest was completed without incident.

During the execution of the warrant, “additional circumstances” became apparent, which resulted in the filing of additional felony charges.

Brooks was arraigned and is now lodged in the Clarion County Jail on a $100,000 monetary bail.

The Clarion County Sheriff’s Office were assisted in this apprehension by deputies, agents, and officers of the U.S. Marshals Office, U.S. Border Patrol, State Parole, and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

Clarion County Sheriff Shawn Zerfoss told exploreClarion.com that Brooks absconded from state parole, leading to the deployment of State Parole’s task force that included the U.S. Marshals and Border Patrol.

“A lot of people thought, oh my god—US Marshals—end of the world, but he was basically on state parole and absconded from parole,” Sheriff Zerfoss said. “From what I understand, whenever somebody absconds from state parole, that is (state parole’s) task force, the U.S. Marshals, that’s who they contact to locate their fugitives.”

Arrest warrants for Brooks were filed by PSP, which were subsequently sent to the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office.

“We were looking for him when he fled from one of my deputies, so we quickly terminated pursuit, and that’s what started this ball rolling,” Sheriff Zerfoss noted. “I guess when you hear those people are there, you kind of question it yourself, but it is all part of (state parole’s) task force. There are different task forces made up of different people. For example, the FBI has task forces made up of local agencies, as well.”

The initial pursuit Sheriff Zerfoss is referring to was detailed in a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office, on Thursday, November 2.

According to the complaint, Clarion County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon K. Heller was on a routine patrol serving civil papers and patrolling Clarion County, when he observed a white Dodge Dakota pickup truck parked at the home of Jason Scott Brooks, 14 Shofestall Road in Corsica, Clarion Township.

Brooks was known to have multiple warrants out of Clarion County Magistrate District Judge offices, a Clarion County Court of Common Pleas Failure to Appear Bench warrant, and a “full extradition caution indicator warrant” associated with Pennsylvania State Parole, the complaint states.

Deputy Heller traveled down Shofestall Road and parked approximately 300 yards away from the house and observed it from a distance for roughly 30 minutes, the complaint indicates.

Deputy Heller saw no signs of movement; however, around 9:30 a.m., he approached the intersection of Shofestall Road and U.S. Route 322 and observed the same white pickup truck leave the residence. The vehicle entered the roadway in front of Deputy Heller, who was able to positively identify Brooks as the driver from previous interactions, the complaint notes.

Brooks approached the stop sign at Shofestall Road and Route 322 when Deputy Heller activated his emergency lights in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, the complaint states.

Brooks reached over to the passenger seat multiple times for unknown reasons before making a left turn on to Route 322 east towards Corsica. Deputy Heller then activated his sirens, but Brooks failed to stop and continued east on Route 322 with speeds of less than 35 MPH, according to the complaint.

Deputy Heller initiated contact with Clarion County 9-1-1, reporting a vehicle that refused to halt. The deputy provided his location, a description of the vehicle, as well as the wanted status of the driver, and requested additional support. Subsequently, Brooks maneuvered a left turn onto a road primarily used for gas well and farming purposes, bordered by cornfields. Despite the deputy’s attempts, Brooks didn’t stop and continued uphill towards a wooded area, according to the complaint.

Due to the condition of the gas well road, Deputy Heller terminated the pursuit, pulled back, and waited for additional units to arrive, the complaint indicates.

While waiting for State Police to arrive, Deputy Heller requested that Clarion County 9-1-1 send out a “BOLO” (be on the lookout) for Brooks’ vehicle, the complaint notes.

Deputy Heller then met with four State Troopers and Clarion County Sheriff Shawn Zerfoss. All units canvassed the surrounding area and failed to locate the vehicle and Brooks, the complaint states.

Court documents indicate the following charges were filed against Brooks on November 2:

– Fight to avoid apprehension, trial, or punishment, Felony 3

– Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, Misdemeanor 2

– Duty of driver on approach of emergency vehicle, Summary

Additional charges are expected to be filed against Brooks in the coming weeks, according to authorities.

