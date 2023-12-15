Fricko’s Off-Balance 3-Pointer Lifts Redbank Valley Past Karns City in Overtime; Risser Reaches 1,000 Career Points for DCC

KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Kieran Fricko drained an off-balance 3-pointer in the final seconds of overtime to give the Redbank Valley boys basketball team a dramatic 67-66 road win over Karns City on Thursday night.

(Pictured above, Kieran Fricko/photo by Ripple Photography)

Fricko led a rally for the Bulldogs to force overtime with 10 of his 22 points coming in the fourth quarter.

Mason Clouse added 16 points and Owen Clouse 14 for Redbank Valley (3-0).

Taite Beighley and Jacob Callihan each scored 15 points to pace Karns City, which led 47-39 heading into the fourth quarter.

Beighley also had 10 assists for the Gremlins.

CLARION-LIMESTONE 55, KEYSTONE 36

Jase Ferguson scored 22 points to lead the Lions.

Jack Craig pitched in 14 points.

The Panthers were led by Drew Keth, who scored 13 points.

UNION 66, FOREST 30

Gage Jordan poured in 26 points and also had a dozen rebounds as the Golden Knights rolled.

Owen Bish and Trey Fleming each chipped in 11 points for Union.

A-C VALLEY 51, NORTH CLARION 47

Jay Clover scored 16 points as the Falcons rallied past the Wolves.

A-C Valley trailed in the fourth quarter, but used a 16-9 advantage in the final frame to pull out the victory.

Zahsheen Levins added 12 points for the Falcons.

Colton Watterson scored 13 points and Logan Bish 11 to pace North Clarion.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kayley Risser scored 16 points and surpassed 1,000 point in her career as DuBois Central Catholic downed Warren, 41-34.

She’s the 11th girls basketball player in DCC history to reach the milestone.

Sheana Mosch is the all-time leader with 3,066 points.

