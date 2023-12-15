James T. Buzard, age 79, of Erie, passed away Saturday, December 9, 2023.

He was born in Pittsburgh, on March 4, 1944, son of the late John and Marie Buzard.

Jim graduated from Karns City High School in 1962 and was a veteran of the US Navy, serving during the Vietnam War.

He was a State Trooper with the PA State Police, Troop E Barracks in Lawrence Park prior to his retirement. J

im enjoyed fishing, golfing and his beagles, Sadie and Scooter.

He was a member of the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571, East Erie Moose Lodge, the Lawrence Park Athletic Club, the Fraternal Order of Police and the National Rifle Association.

Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Eleanor Buzard; three children, Brenda Maroglio, Thomas Buzard and Susan Ciecierski (Jeffrey); three sisters, Marilyn Slagle, Cheryl McCollough (Eden) and Ret. Colonel Nancy Buzard, US Air Force; one brother, John Buzard; two grandchildren, Jacob and Grace Buzard; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Scott Andrew Ciecierski.

A gathering of Friends and Family will be received at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home (201 S. Wayne Ave) in Parker, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, December 15.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place.

