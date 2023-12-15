Local Bass Fishing Team Takes Second Place at National Championship

LEESBURG, Fla. (EYT) – A pair of local anglers made quite a splash on December 7, 2023, as RJ Graham and Blaine Bartley secured second place in the prestigious 2023 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Team Championship.

(Photo above: Blaine Barley, left, and RJ Graham.)

Their impressive performance saw them wrangling in 10 bass, boasting a combined weight of 37 pounds and 11 ounces over two grueling days of competition.

Taking part in a tournament that drew in a staggering 248 teams from across the nation, including international contenders like South Africa, the duo from our area proved that they could go toe-to-toe with some of the best in the world.

As Graham proudly exclaimed, “It’s the big time.”

Graham (of Tionesta) and Bartley (of Zelienople), who regularly compete as a team in the 50-team Keystone Bass Buddy Circuit, earned their spot in the national competition as the top two contenders from their circuit.

The Harris Chain of Lakes, featuring seven interconnected lakes via canals, served as the backdrop for the championship showdown.

While the first-place trophy went to the father-son duo of Rodney and Aaron Yavorsky, locals to the Harris Chain of Lakes area, Graham and Bartley’s achievement did not go unnoticed back home.

RJ Graham, who works full-time at Commodore Homes, expressed his gratitude for the support of his employer, saying, “They’ve always worked really well with me at Commodore. They gave me a whole week off to go down there. They’re always real good about letting us fish.”

What makes this victory even more remarkable is that Graham and Bartley are not sponsored fishers.

However, their success has not gone unnoticed, as Graham shared, “My phone has been ringing off the hook for the past couple of days with companies reaching out to us trying to make some deals.”

As these two local anglers continue to make waves in the world of competitive bass fishing, their recent showing at the 2023 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Team Championship serves as a testament to their dedication, skill, and the promising future that lies ahead for them in the sport.

