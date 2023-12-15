 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Local Bass Fishing Team Takes Second Place at National Championship

Friday, December 15, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

RJ Graham and Blaine BartleyLEESBURG, Fla. (EYT) – A pair of local anglers made quite a splash on December 7, 2023, as RJ Graham and Blaine Bartley secured second place in the prestigious 2023 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Team Championship.

(Photo above: Blaine Barley, left, and RJ Graham.)

Their impressive performance saw them wrangling in 10 bass, boasting a combined weight of 37 pounds and 11 ounces over two grueling days of competition.

Taking part in a tournament that drew in a staggering 248 teams from across the nation, including international contenders like South Africa, the duo from our area proved that they could go toe-to-toe with some of the best in the world.

As Graham proudly exclaimed, “It’s the big time.”

Graham (of Tionesta) and Bartley (of Zelienople), who regularly compete as a team in the 50-team Keystone Bass Buddy Circuit, earned their spot in the national competition as the top two contenders from their circuit.

The Harris Chain of Lakes, featuring seven interconnected lakes via canals, served as the backdrop for the championship showdown.

RJ Graham and Blaine Bartley 2

While the first-place trophy went to the father-son duo of Rodney and Aaron Yavorsky, locals to the Harris Chain of Lakes area, Graham and Bartley’s achievement did not go unnoticed back home.

RJ Graham, who works full-time at Commodore Homes, expressed his gratitude for the support of his employer, saying, “They’ve always worked really well with me at Commodore. They gave me a whole week off to go down there. They’re always real good about letting us fish.”

What makes this victory even more remarkable is that Graham and Bartley are not sponsored fishers.

However, their success has not gone unnoticed, as Graham shared, “My phone has been ringing off the hook for the past couple of days with companies reaching out to us trying to make some deals.”

As these two local anglers continue to make waves in the world of competitive bass fishing, their recent showing at the 2023 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Team Championship serves as a testament to their dedication, skill, and the promising future that lies ahead for them in the sport.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.