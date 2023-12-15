Police: Clarion Woman Faces Charges for Back-to-Back Hit-and-Runs During Outing to Walmart

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion woman is facing charges for allegedly causing two hit-and-run crashes in the same outing to Walmart.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 76-year-old Linda J. Burchard, of Clarion, on December 14, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

According to the criminal complaint, Trooper Brandon Collett was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Perkins Road and State Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, on November 21, at approximately 6:44 p.m.

Trooper Collett met with the victim and a witness in the Perkins parking lot.

While interviewing the victim, the witness pointed to and identified Burchard’s vehicle as it traveled east on Perkins Road from Walmart. Trooper Collett observed damage to the left front of the vehicle, the complaint states.

The trooper left the scene and initiated a traffic stop on Burchard’s vehicle on State Route 68, south of Dolby Street. At approximately 7:19 p.m., Trooper Collett interviewed Burchard during the traffic stop. After advising her that he was stopping her because her vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash, she stated that the victim’s vehicle merged in front of her when she was driving, according to the complaint.

Burchard stated that after the crash, she saw the victim drive away, so she went to Walmart to pick up an item inside. The trooper asked why she didn’t return to the crash scene, and she again stated that she saw the victim drive away, the complaint states.

Trooper Collett advised Burchard that she needed to return to the scene. He then asked “Why she had shattered glass all over her vehicle hood.” She stated she didn’t know, the complaint notes.

After returning to the crash scene, Trooper Collett was told that Burchard was involved in another hit-and-run accident prior to his traffic stop with her, the complaint states.

At the scene, Trooper Collett continued interviewing Burchard. She had no recollection of the previous crash, according to the complaint.

EMS was requested to the scene to evaluate Burchard, the complaint notes.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., Trooper Collett interviewed the victim at the crash scene. He stated he just left Arby’s in his vehicle and was merging into the eastbound lane on Perkins Road. The victim stated that his left rear quarter panel was still in the westbound oncoming traffic lane. He said Burchard’s vehicle struck his vehicle and proceeded west where she entered the Walmart parking lot, the complaint states.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., Trooper Collett interviewed a witness who corroborated the victim’s statement. He added that Burchard had plenty of time to slow her vehicle, but he did not observe Burchard apply her brakes. After the collision, Burchard’s vehicle stopped, reversed a short distance, then drove around the victim’s vehicle and proceeded west into the Walmart parking lot, the complaint continues.

According to court records, Burchard is facing the following charges:

Accidents Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property, Misdemeanor 3

Failure to Stop and Give Information or Render Aid, Summary

A date for a preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.



