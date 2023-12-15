Snowmobile Season to Begin Friday

WARREN, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announces the opening of the snowmobile season at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, December 15, 2023, in the Allegheny National Forest.

Snowmobile trails will remain open until 12:00 p.m. on March 31, 2024.

Sufficient snowfall is needed for the trails to be usable. The snowmobile trail map is available on our website. All winter recreationists in the forest should be aware of the following for the 2023-2024 winter season.

Temporary re-route of approximately 3.45 miles of the Allegheny Snowmobile Loop near Four Corners in Highland Township, Elk County. The re-route uses Forest Road (FR) 661, the Timberline ATV trail, and Corduroy Road (T-322), a township road that is open to snowmobiles. The new route will be signed, and the former trail segment will be closed.

FR 141 and FR 262 (Longhouse Scenic Drive) will be open to snowmobile use this winter. These roads were closed during the 2020/2021 season due to construction.

Connector Trail #38 (Lewis Run Snowmobile Bypass Trail) is located east of Marshburg, PA on both private property and National Forest System lands. The 5.5-mile trail segment provides an alternative route to the main 1A trail that utilizes FR 455. It begins at Pine Acres Country Club and ends at the intersection of FR 188 and FR 455.

Connector Trail #39 (Bradford Airport Connector Trail) is located east of Marshburg, PA on both private property and National Forest System lands. The trail segment provides access to the main 1A trail via FR 310. Trail segments begin at the Bradford Regional Airport and the intersection of State Highways 59 and 219. The trail ends at existing snowmobile trail connector #38.

In the Allegheny National Forest, there are approximately 365 miles of interconnected snowmobile trails, and when conditions permit another 52 miles of trails are used for both snowmobiles and ATV/OHMs.

Multiple user groups enjoy the wintertime trails, and everyone is asked to exercise caution as trail users may encounter vehicles, groomers, snowshoers, dogsled teams, hikers, and cross-country skiers at any time. Trail users are reminded to:

Stay on designated trails





Practice the Leave No Trace principles of outdoor ethics





Follow the Tread Lightly T.R.E.A.D. principles





Plan ahead and prepare for variable trail and weather conditions





Remember that motorized vehicles are not allowed on the Allegheny Reservoir once it is frozen

Until there is a significant amount of snow on the ground, the maintained snowmobile trails will not be groomed. Trail condition reports will begin when adequate snow accumulates and will be updated weekly, or when conditions warrant.

Condition reports will be posted on the forest’s social media channels.

You can also listen to condition reports by calling one of the forest offices and following the prompts: Bradford Ranger District 814-362-4613, Marienville Ranger District 814-927-6628, or the Supervisor’s Office 814-723-5150.

