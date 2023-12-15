Clarion County Weekend Guide: Live Nativity Scenes, Model Train Display, Dine with Santa, Christmas Theme Open Mic Night, and More!
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Things to do in Clarion County this weekend include Live Nativity Scenes, Model Train Display, “Dine” With Santa, Christmas Theme Open Mic Night, and more!
(Photo courtesy Clarion Model Railroad Club)
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2023
“Stuff” a Bear Workshop
When: Friday, December 15, 2023, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Redbank Valley Free Public Library, 720 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA
Details:
Pre-Register here: presale.gottaloveaplushie.com. Registration gets you 1-16″ plushie of your choice. Plushies will be stuffed the night of the event at the library.
Live Nativity at Veterans Memorial Park
When: Friday, December 15, 2023, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 421 Main Street, Clarion, PA
Details:
Hosted by the Trinity Point Church of God
Live Nativity at Springside Baptist Church
When: Friday, December 15, 2023, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Where: Springside Baptist Church, 3504 State Route 66/28, New Bethlehem, PA
Details:
Cookies, hot chocolate, and coffee will be available inside the church. All in the community are welcome to attend.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2023
Santa’s Workshop
When: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Hope Rising Church, 240 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214
Details:
Free photos with Santa. Sign up at www.hoperisingcc.com
Dine with Santa at Cozumel’s
When: Saturday, December 16, 2023
Where: Cozumel Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 24 United Drive, Clarion, PA
Details:
Come dine with Santa at Cozumel’s and take a free photo.
Model Train Display
When: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: Clarion Model Railroad Club, 515C Main Street, Clarion, PA
Details:
Stop in the the Clarion Model Railroad Club and see their Christmas Model Train Display!
Festival of Trees
When: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: History Center, New Bethlehem, PA
Details:
Musical guest, Adele and Thomas Smith on piano with vocals starting at 2:00 p.m.
Rob Gardner Live at Gateway Lodge
When: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Where: Gateway Lodge, 14870 Route 36, Cooksburg, PA
Details:
Listen to Rob Gardner’s while enjoying scratch-made, farm-to-forest foods, great wine, and brews. Restaurant Hours are 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Live Nativity at Veterans Memorial Park Encore
When: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 421 Main Street, Clarion, PA
Details:
Hosted by the Trinity Point Church of God
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2023
Model Train Display
When: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: Clarion Model Railroad Club, 515C Main Street, Clarion, PA
Details:
Stop in the the Clarion Model Railroad Club and see their Christmas Model Train Display!
Christmas Theme Open Mic Night with Aoife
When: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: Clarion River Brewing, 600 Main Street, Clarion, PA
Details:
Stop by Clarion River Brewing for lunch and a Christmas Themed Open Mic. This event is free and open to everyone. A great place for food and finely brewed refreshments. Visit www.clarionriverbrew.com for more information.
Elvis Christmas Show
When: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Deer Creek Winery, 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA
Details:
Visit https://www.facebook.com/TheInnatDeerCreekWinery for information.
Take3 Christmas Concert
When: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: 42 South Palmer Street, Allegheny Riverstone Center, Foxburg, PA
Details:
Visit https://www.facebook.com/alleghenyriverstone.org for details.
