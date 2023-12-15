SPONSORED: Regen Rx Celebrates Two Years Today
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Since opening on December 15, 2021, Regen Rx, previously Spine & Extremities Center, has seen nearly 800 patients for thousands of treatments.
As they’ve grown and expanded providers and services, they decided to re-brand last month introducing a new name.
They primarily began by helping patients deal with musculoskeletal pain and decreased function through using technologically advanced physical medicine modalities such as Shockwave, Radial Pressure Wave, High-Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT), and Class IV Medical Laser. These were and still are used in combination with targeted osteopathic manipulation, chiropractic adjustments, and spinal or extremity decompression as needed.
They soon began offering ultrasound-guided interventional platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections and regenerative aesthetics services as their patients had a significant need and interest in these options. Earlier this year they began offering IV infusions and IM injections because an optimized metabolism plays a supporting role in their regenerative orthopedic medicine and aesthetics procedures.
They have evolved into a regenerative medicine-based practice that provides services that ultimately stimulate and harness the body’s healing properties to decrease or eliminate musculoskeletal pain, improve aesthetics, optimize body composition, and enhance longevity.
What is Regenerative Medicine?
Regenerative medicine is a field of medicine that focuses on developing and applying new treatments to heal tissues, decrease pain, and restore function lost due to aging, disease, or injury. At Regen Rx, they use non-invasive or minimally invasive procedures to help with disease, injury, age, or other issues. They offer options other than only treating symptoms with medication and surgeries. Their services help with degenerative and post-traumatic conditions by signaling the body to enact a brisk healing response. These technological and procedural advancements extend across a wide range of musculoskeletal, aesthetic, and soft-tissue conditions and are allowing new solutions to expand and maintain optimal health and quality of life. While they still will be your go-to for regenerative musculoskeletal care, they are excited to bring new and additional services to the practice including IV Infusions, Hydrafacial, & more! See below for a list and description of their services.
Orthopedic Regenerative Medicine Services:
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injections: A form of orthobiologic regenerative medicine that concentrates and utilizes the powerful growth factors of your platelets which initiates and amplifies the healing response to repair and revitalize damaged, diseased, or aging tissues. Performed by a physician trained in regenerative medicine by the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians and registered in interventional and diagnostic musculoskeletal ultrasound (R-MSK).
Shockwave: Focused Shockwave with Myofascial Acoustic Compression Therapy (MyACT) is one of the most advanced and highly effective non-invasive treatment technologies for orthopedic musculoskeletal disorders.
High Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT): Electromagnetic pulse therapy with the emField Pro by Zimmer Medizin Systems is indicated for use for relaxation of muscle spasms, prevention or slowing of disuse atrophy, increasing local blood circulation, muscle re-education, and maintaining or increasing range of motion. HEIT is electromagnetic pulse therapy but is not the same as the more familiar PEMF devices. PEMF devices are the hand-held units seen frequently in rehab offices. PEMF has an inadequate electromagnetic field power and is missing the dynamic oscillation of the EM field obtainable with HEIT devices. This results in HEIT having deeper penetration of target tissues as well as the ability to work at a cellular and nerve level rather than only addressing muscles.
Radial Pressure Wave (Non-focused Shockwave): The enPulsPro device delivers energy into the target tissues stimulating nitric oxide release causing blood vessel dilation and increased blood circulation. The shockwave is absorbed by the tissues which then convert the mechanical energy into cellular biochemical signals to promote tissue repair.
Class IV Medical Laser Therapy: They have two musculoskeletal Class IV Medical Lasers, also known as High Intensity Laser Therapy, which targets damaged tissue with specific wavelengths of light that have been found to interact with tissue to accelerate the healing process and to decrease pain and inflammation through a process called photobiomodulation.
Spinal Decompression: A comprehensive multi-disciplinary spinal decompression program designed by an osteopathic physician (D.O.) utilizing a specialized decompression table synergistically combined with manipulation, and regenerative modalities.
Hands-on Musculoskeletal Care:
Chiropractic: Performed by Dr. Aaron Peters, DC; he provides care focused on helping people recover from the most common types of spine and extremity conditions such as low back & neck pain, lumbar disc pain, joint pain, and muscle dysfunction. This can be performed alone or in combination with their other modalities in an enhanced service they call Regen Rx-MSK.
Massage Therapy: Relax, renew, and refresh your body with a massage therapy session designed just for you! They offer a wide variety of options that allow you to customize your massage experience to your specific needs and preferences.
Regenerative Aesthetic Services:
Hydrafacial: Deeply cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin through serums filled with antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. Add a booster serum to address specific skin concerns, LED Light Therapy to target acne or fine lines, and Lymphatic Drainage to lift, reduce puffiness, detoxify & promote skin health. Truly customized for every skin type!
Microneedling: Designed to activate the skin’s natural healing process. The SkinPen device targets facial acne scars and neck wrinkles for smoother, more radiant, younger-looking skin. Following each session, the skin begins to heal itself, looking more renewed and rejuvenated over time. A year-round treatment with minimal downtime!
Chemical Peels: A customized peel formulated with a blend of exfoliating acids and calming ingredients promoting cell turnover while boosting the production of collagen to prevent signs of premature aging. Great for achieving even skin tone & clear complexion!
Medical Grade Skincare: Discover advanced medical grade skincare options from ZO® Skin Health, PCA SKIN®, Revision Skincare, and Elta MD for at-home use.
Metabolic Health Options:
IV Infusions: Revive your health by delivering essential vitamins, amino acids, minerals, and antioxidants directly into your bloodstream. IV drips can provide instant benefits for your health, energy, appearance, and performance. Regen Rx offers powerful customized drips to give your body and nervous system the boost they need for optimal performance.
NAD+: Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide is found in every cell of the body and is essential to life. NAD+ is an essential coenzyme that promotes cellular regeneration and restoration and therefore helps regulate how quickly our cells age. It is also involved in the production of cellular energy. By replenishing cellular levels of NAD+ through intravenous and subcutaneous routes, NAD+ can repair DNA, protect brain cells from damage, reduce inflammation throughout the body, and activate signaling proteins that help prevent aging. It can be helpful in recovery and therefore enhance athletic and exercise performance.
IM Injections: Increase energy levels, boost your mood, ease muscle soreness, stimulate your immune system, reduce stress & more with injection options! They now offer at-home kits for self-administration.
To book an appointment download the Regen Rx app or call the office at 814-227-5855 to schedule an appointment!
Available by Appointment:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Apple App Store: Regen RX App
Google Play Store: Regen RX App
More information can be found on their website at www.regenrxhealth.com
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.