SHOP LOCAL: Explore’s Holiday Edition – Last-Minute Local Deals
Invest in the community and Shop Local! EXPLORE’S HOLIDAY EDITION: Last Minute Christmas Shopping Guide features local deals from merchants throughout Clarion County and surrounding areas.
KERLE TIRE COMPANY – The Grand Slam Rebate
If you are looking for a gift that your loved one will appreciate, gift new tires for Christmas! It’s a practical way to show that you care for someone.
THE LOCATION: 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, PA 16214
Website: https://www.kerletire.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KerleTireCo
SIMPLY SKIN MEDICAL SPA
Gift certificates at a local medical spa is an awesome Christmas gift!
Purchase $100.00 and get a bonus gift certificate of $20.00 until December 22, 2023. Purchase $100.00 or more of Simply Skin Professional Skin Care Products and receive Gift with purchase until December 22, 2023. For more information, visit https://simplyskinmedispa.com/ or give Simply Skin a call at 814-227-2362.
THE LOCATION: 420 Wood Street, Clarion, PA
Website: https://simplyskinmedispa.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SimplySkinMedicalSpa
REDBANK CHEVROLET
Purchase a Gift Certificate for $$$ Towards Service, Parts, Accessories, or Even a NEW CAR!
THE LOCATION: 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242
Website: https://www.redbankchevrolet.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedbankChevrolet/
DAN SMITH’S CANDIES & GIFTS
Let us take the hassle out of gift buying for you. Whether it is for customers, employees, or even family, a box of Dan Smith’s Candies is always the perfect gift! See the extended hours below!
THE LOCATION: 622 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214
EXTENDED HOURS: Monday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Website: https://dansmithscandies.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dan.smithscandies/
C&A TREES
Shop Local for that unique gift for your loved ones! Stop at C&A Trees and check out their wide selection of Christmas gifts for everyone on your list!
THE LOCATION: 53 Tree Lane, Clarion, PA 16214
Website: http://www.catrees.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/catrees814
FALLER’S FURNITURE – Home for the Holidays Sale
Join Faller’s until December 23rd for our Home for the Holidays Event! Receive instant freebies with purchase and also just for coming in.
THE LOCATION: 443 S 5th Avenue, Clarion, PA 16214
Website: https://www.fallersfurniture.com/index.html
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063662856046
FORE FACTORY
Fore Factory has lots of gift options! From koozies to keep your drink cold to hoodies that feature their famous club wall. Beanie and trucker hats make great stocking stuffers along with a gift card for a round or two of golf. From $2 stickers to tje $30 hoodies, they have something available for any budget.
Fore factory is Clarion’s new, premier golf simulator lounge, offering lots of booking options, including parties, league play, and open play for guests of all skill levels. We’re open 24/7!
Schedule your next round at www.forefactorygolf.com or contact the Fore Factory through social media or at info@forefactorygolf.com
THE LOCATION: 849 East Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214
Website: https://forefactorygolf.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/forefactory
TIONESTA BUILDERS SUPPLY
THE LOCATION: 81 T-580, Shippenville, PA 16254/and 613 PA-36, Tionesta, PA 16353
Website: https://www.tionestabuilders.us/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tionestabuilderssupply/
BGM CUSTOM WEAR
Tumbler sale – $12 each, includes engraving
THE LOCATION: 98 Service Center Road, Suite B, Brookville, PA 15825
Website: https://www.brookvilleglove.com/index.php/embroidery-and-printing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bgmcustomwaer/
UPPERS & DOWNERS
Uppers and Downers has a wide selection of exceptional clothing and unique women’s bags, purses, and jewelry for that special person in your life.
Women’s clothing store in Downtown Clarion. By appointment: Text 814-226-4780.
THE LOCATION: 616 Main Street, Clarion, PA
PHONE: 814-226-4780
KAHLE’S KITCHENS
Eliminate middleman markups when you buy a kitchen from Kahle’s Kitchens in Leeper. You can afford a gorgeous, custom-designed, hardwood kitchen from Kahle’s kitchen for a lot less than what you’d pay at a DIY store! For more information visit Kahle’s Kitchens online at factorydirectkitchens.net or find them on Facebook. Call 814-744-9390 to get your dream kitchen started today!
THE LOCATION:7488 Route 36, Leeper, PA
Website: https://kahleskitchens.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KahlesKitchens
J&J FEEDS & NEEDS/MUDDY PAWS
Gift certificates from J&J Feeds and Needs along with Muddy Paws Grooming make the perfect Christmas present for your loved ones and furry friends!
THE LOCATION: 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA
Website: https://jandjfeedsandneeds.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JJFeedsAndNeeds
MCMILLEN’S CARPET & FLOORING OUTLET
McMillen’s Carpet & Flooring Outlet offers custom-made area rugs and gift certificates for that hard-to-buy person on your list this year. McMillen’s offers the only carpet binding service in the area and can make any custom rug to fit any space, size, or shape. Not sure what to get? Gift Certificates make the perfect gift for someone planning a future flooring project. Check out McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet!
THE LOCATION: 11993 Route 66 in Limestone Township, PA
Website: https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100046230464798
LONG SHOT AMMO & ARMS
The folks at Long Shot Ammo & Arms put together Christmas stockings and gift bundles to make shopping for the people on your list a little easier this year. For more information, click here: https://www.exploreclarion.com/2023/12/08/sponsored-long-shot-ammo-arms-has-the-perfect-stocking-gift-bundles-this-holiday-season/#more-561476
THE LOCATION: 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, PA
Website: https://huntlongshot.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LongShotAmmoAndArms
WASHINGTON HOUSE
Washington House gift certificates make great stocking stuffers! Give them a call at 814-354-2929 or visit them on facebook.
THE LOCATION: Route 208 in Downtown Fryburg, PA
Phone: 814-354-2929
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063594154185
WANANGO COUNTRY CLUB
Wanango County Club Memberships make great Christmas gifts for the special people in your life. Take advantage of 5% off memberships now through December 31. They have amazing deals for juniors, ages 13 to 17 years old, full-time college students, young professionals, ages 18 through 40, and First Year Memberships, ages 41 and over. Not a golfer? They also offer social memberships that include the swimming pool, pickleball, and bocce!
THE LOCATION: 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA
Website: https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WanangoCountryClub
REGEN RX
Still Searching for the Perfect Holiday Gift? Purchase a Regen Rx gift card this holiday season. Gifts to give or treat yourself!
Regen Rx, previously known as Spine & Extremities Center specializes in regenerative orthopedic musculoskeletal care and regenerative aesthetics.
Services include:
– Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Injections
– Shockwave Therapy
– High Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT)
– Musculoskeletal Class IV Medical Laser
– Radial Pressure Wave Therapy
– Chiropractic
– Spinal Decompression
– Hydrafacial
– SkinPen Microneedling
– Regenerative Facials
– Chemical Peels
– IV Infusions and IM Injections
– At home vitamin injection kits
– NAD+
– Massage Therapy
THE LOCATION: 457 South 5th Avenue, Clarion, PA
Website: https://spineandextremitiescenter.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spineandextremitiescenter
BOBCAT OF CLARION
Be ready when the grass grows. Bobcat ZT3500 Zero Turn Mower with a 52″ cutting deck. The ZT3500 zero-turn mower is designed for maximum comfort and offers convenient maintenance. Its standard 7-gauge steel frame and 23-inch drive tires ensure great control and a smooth ride. The mower is equipped with a high-back, full-mechanical suspension seat for added comfort. Special Cash sales incentives or 0% financing for as low as $147/month
– Convenient maintenance
– Standard 7-gauge steel frame
– 23 inch drive tires offer great control and a smooth ride
– Designed for maximum comfort
– High-back, full-mechanical suspension seat
THE LOCATION: 1214 East Main Street, Clarion, PA
Website: https://northeasternequipmentsalesandrentals.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Bobcatofclarion/
ALL AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING
It’s Christmas time at All American HQ, and they offer a wide variety of custom gifts for your loved ones of all ages. From ornaments to Grandma’s handwritten recipe on a cutting board, All American HQ has what you need, and remember, they can do almost anything on almost everything. Stop by All American Custom Apparel and Engraving, visit them online, or find them on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.
THE LOCATION: 511 Main Street, Shippenville, PA
Website: www.AllAmericanHQ.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ
HEETER LUMBER
Melissa & Doug Toy Sale/ Christmas Tree Sale; 35% off Melissa & Doug Toys at the New Bethlehem Location. Christmas trees are 35% off in Knox. Watch for manager’s special deals in all the stores on Heeter’s Facebook page.
THE LOCATION: 402 West Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA
Website: https://www.heeterlumber.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HeeterLumber
CLARION COUNTY YMCA
The YMCA is launching a new fitness program this January! This program is for you if you need motivation to hit those 2024 goals! For more information, visit https://clarioncountyymca.org/.
Gift Certificates are available for any program or membership at the YMCA!
THE LOCATION: 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA
Website: https://clarioncountyymca.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ClarionYMCA
HOPPER CORPORATION
Last minute shoppers can get custom t-shirts and sweatshirts with a quick turnaround of 1 to 2 days for in-stock items! Visit them online at www.genesisscreens.net.
THE LOCATION: 3279 SR 28/66, Distant, PA 16223
Website: www.genesisscreens.net
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hoppercorp
ZACK’S SHACK
Call Zack’s Shack for all of your catering needs. Chef Zack Blose can get crazy in the kitchen. He loves making people happy. True love starts with the stomach! Zack understands customers eat with their eyes first! Plate presentation does matter! Give Zack a call to see how he can help with your special event or party at 814-275-4100. Visit Zack’s Shack on facebook.
THE LOCATION: 301 Wood Street, New Bethlehem, PA
Website: https://blosebrothers.com/zack%E2%80%99s-farm-to-table
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chefzackblose
TRAILS TO ALES
Looking for Christmas gift ideas? We have Our Trails merchandise fully stocked and ready to go!! Trails Gift Cards also make the perfect gift!!! Buy a Moosehead Pottery Growler now through Christmas Eve and get a Trails Tumbler for free!
THE LOCATION: 1270 Liberty Street,Franklin, PA
Website: https://www.trailstoalesbrewery.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrAilstoAlesBrewery
MATTHEWS SOAP COMPANY
THE LOCATION: 28 James Place, Brookville, PA
Website: https://matthews-soap-company-106216.square.site/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MatthewsSoapCompany
