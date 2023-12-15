State Police Calls: Juvenile Arrested for Threatening to Kill Fellow Student, Burglary in Strattanville

Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Terroristic Threats at Keystone High School

According to a release issued on December 13, a 14-year-old student from Shippenville, Pennsylvania, was arrested and placed under the custody of Clarion County Juvenile Probation following accusations of terroristic threats at Keystone High School, according to Trooper McGinnis of PSP Clarion.

The incident, which occurred around 11:02 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, involved the male student allegedly making death threats against a fellow 14-year-old male student. Police were called to the scene to investigate the situation, effectively neutralizing any potential harm.

The identities of the students involved have not been released due to their minor status.

Burglary Investigation Underway at Clarion Township; Medication Stolen

The Pennsylvania State Police at Clarion are investigating a burglary that occurred in Clarion Township in Clarion County, according to Trooper Collett.

The incident occurred between 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5. The victim, a 69-year-old female resident of Strattanville, reported the theft of medication from her home.

No signs of forced entry were reported in the burglary, leading investigators to classify the incident as a non-force residential burglary.

Authorities have not released additional details about the stolen medication or potential suspects due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

