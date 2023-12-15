Three Escape Injury in Forest County Crash

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – On December 11, 2023, a collision occurred at the intersection of State Route 66 and Hemlock Street in Marienville, Forest County.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the incident involved two vehicles–a 2017 Ford Focus driven by Claire Barnett, 86, of Marienville, and a 2023 Subaru Forester operated by Leandra Harlow, 44, from Sheffield. A passenger, Gary McCanna, 81, was a passenger in the Ford Focus at the time of the incident.

The crash happened at approximately 1:45 p.m. The preliminary investigation report indicates that Barnett, driving the Ford Focus, was on Hemlock Street and initiated a left turn onto State Route 66. She failed to yield to the oncoming Subaru Forester, resulting in a collision.

State Trooper Troy, who led the investigation, reported that the Ford Focus had to be towed from the scene. Barnett received a written warning for a stop sign violation.

All parties involved were reportedly using their lap and shoulder belts at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.