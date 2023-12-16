7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, December 16, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Light east wind becoming southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind 14 to 16 mph.
Sunday
Rain, mainly after 1pm. High near 50. Southeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
Rain. Low around 38. East wind 9 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Monday
Rain showers before 1pm, then snow showers, possibly mixed with rain. High near 44. West wind around 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night
Snow showers, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 7pm. Low around 24. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Blustery.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
