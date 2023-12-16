 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Puff Pastry Holly Leaves

Saturday, December 16, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These elegant appetizers get rave reviews!

Ingredients

1 package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed
1 large egg

1 tablespoon water
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/2 cup minced fresh parsley
1/2 cup prepared pesto
24 pimiento pieces

Directions

1. Unfold pastry sheets onto a lightly floured surface. From each sheet, cut out 12 leaves with a floured 3-1/2-in. leaf-shaped cookie cutter. Place on ungreased baking sheets. With a toothpick, score veins in the leaves. In a small bowl, beat egg and water; brush over pastry.

2. Bake at 400° for 12-14 minutes or until golden brown. Remove to wire racks to cool.

3. In a large bowl, combine the cheeses, parsley and pesto. Slice each pastry leaf in half. Spread 1 tablespoon cheese mixture over the bottom half; replace top. Add a pimiento piece on each for a holly berry. Refrigerate leftovers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


