Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Puff Pastry Holly Leaves

These elegant appetizers get rave reviews!

Ingredients

1 package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 large egg



1 tablespoon water4 ounces cream cheese, softened1 cup crumbled feta cheese1/2 cup minced fresh parsley1/2 cup prepared pesto24 pimiento pieces

Directions

1. Unfold pastry sheets onto a lightly floured surface. From each sheet, cut out 12 leaves with a floured 3-1/2-in. leaf-shaped cookie cutter. Place on ungreased baking sheets. With a toothpick, score veins in the leaves. In a small bowl, beat egg and water; brush over pastry.

2. Bake at 400° for 12-14 minutes or until golden brown. Remove to wire racks to cool.

3. In a large bowl, combine the cheeses, parsley and pesto. Slice each pastry leaf in half. Spread 1 tablespoon cheese mixture over the bottom half; replace top. Add a pimiento piece on each for a holly berry. Refrigerate leftovers.

