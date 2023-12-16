Clarion Woman Accused of Stealing Money from Non-Profit Organization

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion woman is in hot water after reportedly confessing to stealing money from a local non-profit organization.

Meagan Elizabeth Wagner, 27, of Clarion, has been charged with theft and criminal trespass, according to a recently released criminal complaint.

The complaint alleges that Wagner unlawfully took approximately $500 in cash from the organization’s office between December 7 and December 11, 2023. The office was closed during this period, and Wagner had previously been informed that she was not allowed inside when it was not open.

On December 11, 2023, a known male, the Director of Programs at the non-profit organization, contacted Detective Roger Wright of the Clarion Borough Police Department. The Director reported that approximately $500.00 cash was stolen from the non-profit organization, located on E Main Street, Clarion Borough, Clarion County, while it was closed.

The Director also informed the police that Wagner confessed to a probation officer that she and another female had taken the money. During her interview with the Clarion Borough Police Department, Wagner admitted to entering the office on December 8 and December 10, intending to return the money but ended up taking more each time instead.

According to the criminal complaint, Wagner said another female, who resides with her, had owed her money. On the evening of December 7, 2023, this female gave Wagner $50, claiming she had earned it by selling intimate images online. However, upon expressing doubt about the sum of money made from such an activity, the other female confessed to Wagner that she had taken the money from an office downstairs.

Wagner told police she felt bad and attempted to return the money on December 8 but failed to do so. On December 10, she entered the office again with the intention of returning the money but ended up taking more each time instead. Despite being aware that she was not permitted in the non-profit organization’s office, Wagner justified her actions by stating that she had wanted to check her mail.

According to the criminal complaint, Wagner returned some of the money, totaling $108, to the police.

The story takes another turn as Wagner revealed to police that she has another roommate, who had also seen the other female with a considerable amount of money. When confronted, this female told the roommate that she had received the money from “hanging out” with men. The roommate confirmed seeing the other female with approximately $300.

Wagner was arrested and held at the Clarion County Jail due to her inability to post $500.00 cash bail. She is charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property and Defiant Trespassing.

She faces a preliminary hearing on December 26, 2023, in Clarion County Central Court.

The other female involved in the incident was not named in the complaint and it’s unclear if charges will be filed against her.

