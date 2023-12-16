 

Karoll J. Guth

Saturday, December 16, 2023 @ 04:12 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-wJ9NNXlNKCbLrKaroll J. Guth, 95, of Franklin passed away on December 10, 2023 at The Caring Place.

Born on May 29, 1928 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Ernest A. and Bertie (James) Nestor.

Karoll was the 1946 class valedictorian at Rocky Grove High School.

She worked for 11 years at Venango Federal Savings and Loan and 7 years at J-M Mfg. Co. in Franklin.

On February 27, 1948, she married the love of her life, Raymond J. Guth and they spent 73 years together before his passing in 2022.

She enjoyed gardening, researching genealogy, baking, and traveling, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Karen Miskanin and her husband, Donald, of Castle Rock, CO and Timothy P. Guth and his wife, Annette Behe, of Leland, NC; her grandchildren, Alyssa Miskanin of Naples, FL, Nicole Guth and Kyle Guth of Somerset, PA; and her great-grandson Jensen Guth of Somerset, PA.

As per the family’s request, no public services will be observed and arrangements are under the care of the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

Karoll will be laid to rest next to her husband at Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Karoll’s name to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346


