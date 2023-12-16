 

Local Students Studying South America

Saturday, December 16, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image - 2023-12-15T162406.553TIONESTA, Pa. — Students in Mrs. Sharrar’s fifth- and sixth-grade social studies classes at West Forest Elementary were able to try some South American foods after finishing a unit on countries south of the border.

(Pictured above, from left: Mrs. Leann Sharrar, Angelo Gigliotti, Rico Martinez, Garrett O’Connor and Kierra Vaughn.)

The students had each chosen a country on which to focus, researched a famous person from there, and created a poster as a visual aid along with writing a paper.

Then, the students sampled maté tea, tamales, empanadas, and panettone bread.


