Local Students Studying South America

TIONESTA, Pa. — Students in Mrs. Sharrar’s fifth- and sixth-grade social studies classes at West Forest Elementary were able to try some South American foods after finishing a unit on countries south of the border.

(Pictured above, from left: Mrs. Leann Sharrar, Angelo Gigliotti, Rico Martinez, Garrett O’Connor and Kierra Vaughn.)

The students had each chosen a country on which to focus, researched a famous person from there, and created a poster as a visual aid along with writing a paper.

Then, the students sampled maté tea, tamales, empanadas, and panettone bread.

