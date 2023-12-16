Mary Kathryn Greenawalt, 68, of Knox passed away on Dec. 15, 2023, after a long battle with ALS.

Born Dec. 27, 1954, in Brookville, Mary was the daughter of the late Jacob and Hazel Black.

Mary graduated from Clarion High School and went on to become a CNA.

On March 1, 1975, Mary married Patrick Greenawalt, who preceded her in death.

Mary worked at the Days Inn in Clarion, Highland Oaks in Shippenville, and the WRC McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

She enjoyed reading, swinging, gardening, flowers, playing games, and making jewelry.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Shawn Wetzel, and her husband, Ryan, of Knox; her son, Christopher Greenawalt of Knox; three grandchildren, Kendra Wetzel, Mia Greenawalt, and Garrett Wetzel all of Knox; and her siblings, Barry Black and his wife, Rose, of Callensburg, and Robyn Terwilliger and her husband, Ken, of Jeannette.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Patrick Greenawalt, her parents, Jacob and Hazel Black, and a brother Robert Jacob “Bud” Black.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday December 17, 2023 at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc, 504 East Penn Ave, Knox.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home with Father David Foradori of the St. Michael Church in Emlenton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mary’s honor to the ALS Association Western PA Chapter, 416 Lincoln Ave, Millvale, 15209

