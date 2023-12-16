Mary P. Merritt, 92 of Meadville passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at the Wesbury Methodist Community following an extended illness.

Born, June 11, 1931 in Franklin, she was the daughter of Ray and Georgie Smith Stevenson.

She married Harry DeVault on April 11, 1953 and he preceded her in death.

On April 3, 1999, she remarried to William Merritt and he also preceded her in death.

She was a 1950 graduate of Cranberry High School, was a homemaker, and attended the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Franklin.

She also enjoyed reading and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Steven (Judy) DeVault of Wooster, OH, Lewis DeVault of Wooster, OH, Eric (Lisa) DeVault of Colorado Springs, CO, and Tina (Jason) Columbus of Meadville; a sister, Nancy McIntyre of Statesville, NC; 4 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Shirley Bowser and Marilyn McClelland, and a brother, Charles Winters.

There are no calling hours or services at this time.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Spring.

The Dickson Family Funeral Home, INC., Cochranton is in care of arrangements.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

