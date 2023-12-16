Maryann S. Roney, 66, of Kennerdell, PA., passed away Thursday Dec. 14, 2023 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Born June 20, 1957 in Pittsburgh, PA., she was the daughter of the late Ernest & Joan Welding Dietz.

Maryann graduated from Brentwood High School and then graduated with an Associates Degree in Nursing from the Community College of Allegheny County.

She worked in the operating room as a registered nurse for UPMC-Presbyterian.

Maryann was married on August 26, 1978 in Brentwood to George W. Roney and he survives.

She enjoyed sewing, doing puzzles, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters: Sharyn Roney and her partner Michael Melfi of Pittsburgh, Michelle Eakin and her husband Clint of Kennerdell; four grandchildren: Chase, Casey, Mariah and Theresa; one brother: Michael Dietz and his wife Suzie of Pittsburgh; three nieces: Corrine Pranevich, Sonya Dietz, and Jessica Dietz; one nephew: Michael Dietz; and by special friends: Kathy and Frank Hrala.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Sharon Dietz.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Funeral Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the nurses and staff on 3South and 2 North at UPMC-Northwest and especially to Dr. Ali

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Melone Lighthouse Nurse Foundation

https://gofund.me/ad23a1cf

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

