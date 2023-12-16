Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier Answers Your Questions: Treating Hair Loss in Men and Women
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Hair loss in both women and men is a normal part of aging, but for many people can have a serious emotional toll.
Many factors contribute to hair loss, including hereditary predisposition, fungal infections, hormonal changes, stress, poor nutrition, post-partum, and adverse effects of medications.
The most common cause of hair loss in men is androgenetic, meaning due to the combination of hormones and genes. By age 35, 66% of men suffer from hair loss, and by age 50 this increases to 85%.
Dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a metabolite of testosterone, assists in normal hair growth, but if the levels are excessive, there is resultant male pattern hair loss.
Nearly 40% of women have visible hair loss by the time they are 40, affecting self-image, and their mental and emotional well-being. Women’s hair loss can be related to high androgen levels but can occur in the face of normal levels also.
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is a common underlying cause of hair loss in women, but can also be genetic, or due to disease states such as diabetes, certain medications, thyroid dysfunction, and nutritional deficiencies. A few months after giving birth, or with a weight loss of 15 pounds or more, women will shed a noticeable amount of hair.
With so many causes, it is challenging to figure out why your hair is falling out, but finding our why is the key to beginning treatment to prevent more hair loss and successfully regrow healthy hair.
At Simply Skin we have three things that are medically proven to restore hair; Nutrafol, KeraLase with the use of KeraFactor, or PRP (Platelet-rich Plasma), and LED Light Therapy.
Nutrafol, the #1 hair supplement recommended by dermatologists, has nutraceuticals clinically proven to improve hair growth. We offer physician-exclusive formulations to treat the root causes of hair loss in men, women, menopause, post-partum, and stress. Nutrafol also has Bio-optimized hair serums that balance the scalp microbiome to prevent scalp damage and protect hair growth. We offer these products at special medical professional pricing.
KeraLase is an FDA-approved laser that makes many small channels on the scalp that triggers hair regeneration but also allows for the better penetration of specific hair growth factors. We use KeraFactor MD Treatment Serum, a topical serum that combines two growth factors, specific for hair growth, and a skin protein directly applied to the scalp after it is prepared with KeraLase, followed by Red Light therapy. The KeraFactor has specific concentrations of growth factors not found in any other product.
PRP has been found to stimulate hair growth but the concentration of growth factors is unpredictable and the results are not always predictable.
Red light therapy increases the vascularization of hair and skin, which gives anti-aging benefits to both. A series of 6-8 Red Light Therapy Treatments promotes healthy growth but is best combined with KeraFactor Md application.
There are three other FDA-approved therapies including Rogaine (Minoxidil), finasteride, and Dutasteride.
Rogaine (Minoxidil) is approved for both women and men and is applied to the scalp daily. It works by increasing the growth phase of a hair making it thicker and stronger. However, if you stop the product, you will lose the hair you grew and it will not work if the follicles are already gone.
Taking oral Minoxidil in low doses is by prescription and has also been effective in some people to increase hair growth but it will not help with a receding hairline.
Finasteride, another FDA-approved medication can be used to block DHT which is the cause of male pattern baldness. Recently Dutasteride, another DHT blocker has been proven to be more effective. These medications do have some side effects and must be physician-monitored.
Dr. Hoffmeier and the skin care specialists at Simply Skin can discuss the possible causes of hair loss and the benefits that Simply Skin can offer you to assist with your hair loss concerns.
You can stop in to purchase Nutrafol and scalp care treatments, and we will be happy to guide you.
To find out about KeraLase and Red-Light Therapy and how it may benefit you, call for a complimentary consultation. The sooner you start to treat hair loss, the better your long-term results.
ABOUT DR. CYNTHIA HOFFMEIER
Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier is the owner of Simply Skin Med Spa in Clarion and has been providing our area with expertise in skincare for 25 years. She is the first physician in the area to specialize in aesthetic skincare and non-invasive laser therapies for the improvement and maintenance of healthy skin.
She is committed to keeping abreast of the latest developments in cosmetic rejuvenation and trains with renowned physicians across the United States to offer the most effective options for skin health and appearance.
Simply Skin offers professional-grade skin care, Botox, Juvéderm, multiple laser services, Coolsculpting, massage services, and spa treatments.
