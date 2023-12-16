SPONSORED: ‘Home For The Holidays’ Event Happening at Faller’s Furniture & Mattress
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Join Faller’s Furniture for their ‘Home for the Holidays’ event and receive instant freebies!
Receive a free Fallers gift just for coming in the store or receive a free fleece throw with a purchase of $499 or more.
Take advantage of *12 months special financing or *90 days, no credit needed, or *6 months in-store layaway.
*Minimum $499 purchase. Credit approval is required for special financing. The 90-day option is lease-to-own. Layaway requires a monthly payment. If you default on a layaway, you forfeit any payments that had been made. Outlet center items do not qualify for layaway.
The Home for the Holidays event ends December 23, 2023.
Click HERE to see full details.
Faller’s Furniture Hours:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed – Appointments Available!
Faller’s Furniture is located at 443 South 5th, Clarion, Pa.
For more information, visit Faller’s Furniture website: https://www.fallersfurniture.com.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.