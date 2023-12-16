Saylor’s Farm: A Gentle Reminder of How Shopping Local Produce Can Save Area Farms
SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Local small family farms, which have anchored this nation for centuries, are in danger of becoming obsolete without the support of their neighbors.
In northwest Pennsylvania, small family-owned farms are found in nearly every turn. Nevertheless, few can sustain a profitable business in today’s economic climate.
Nestled in the heart of Sligo, Saylor’s Farm has raised fresh produce for over half a century. The family-owned farm stands out for its diverse offerings and commitment to locally sourced, organic, and farm-fresh produce.
The 140-acre farm was purchased by John Saylor in the early 1960s; the farm solely raised strawberries for the majority of its early years.
John’s son Mark Saylor, who currently owns and operates the farm, told exploreClarion.com that his father bought the farm when he first got married and lived out of a small trailer until the business was established.
John, who was a worker at the Owens-Illinois glass plant at the time, soon found himself with a thriving strawberry farm business and six children.
Despite its booming business, the farm hit a major speed bump in the late 90s.
“We kinda went bust there when people stopped canning and freezing,” Mark explained.
The majority of the farm’s income had been from local sales, according to Mark.
“We pretty much went bankrupt, filed for Chapter 11, and it took us a while to get back in.”
John managed to get the business back in shape, helped in large part by a wood shop they set up on the farm.
The shop assembles produce crates that are provided to other farms and orchards. Approximately 10% of the crates are sold to retailers, such as Wegman’s and Giant Eagle, which use the crates for displays in their stores, among other uses.
When the farm recovered, it raised a larger selection of fruits and vegetables–from their signature strawberries to tomatoes, sweet corn, and much more.
Today, the farm continues to operate the wood crate business while growing seasonal crops and selling a variety of homemade jams, sauces, and similar items.
Eighty-seven-year-old John won’t admit that he has retired; although, he has “slowed down,” according to Mark.
Mark took over the business in 2019.
“He more or less helps with public relations, answering phones,” Mark said. “A lot of our crate customers, he’s friends with, so he likes to socialize and take care of that end.”
The farm saw a little uptick in sales this summer while it provided produce needs to Zack’s Local Farm To Table Restaurant & Catering in New Bethlehem.
Even so, Mark admitted times have been tough in recent years.
“Last year was kind of a slow year. I didn’t raise too much last year,” he said. “The first year after COVID-19, we did pretty good. But then—I don’t know if it’s because of the inflation or what—but, we didn’t do very good last year.”
The difficulties, mostly due to inflation, have led Mark to wonder how much he will be able to grow in the coming year.
Understandably, Mark is also concerned about the farm’s lifespan beyond next year.
“I don’t know how well the farm is going to stay in the future,” Mark said. “None of my kids—I don’t think—are interested in (running) the farm and I’m 57 now. The last few years have been kind of rough, so I’m not sure what kind of direction the farm’s gonna go.”
Unfortunately, Saylor’s Farm is not the only farm in the country struggling with inflation.
According to the USDA, after adjusting for inflation, net farm income was forecast to decrease $37.9 billion (20.0%) in 2023 relative to 2022.
“I think my trouble this past year was the high produce prices and just high prices of everything,” Mark noted. “Our sales were down, but all of my prices are high for fertilizer, seed, fuel, and all of that’s been high.
“Just for the small farmer, I don’t know how long I can survive.”
Mark admitted that one of the few things keeping him in the farming business is the wood shop.
“The wood shop business is keeping me afloat,” he lamented.
How Can You Help Local Small Farms?
Buying from local farmers can not only be an excellent way to green the economy and support climate- and community-friendly practices, but it also helps support the sustainability of local commerce and simply helps out your neighbors.
The support is more than just buying their produce.
According to SustainableAmerica.org, here are six ways you can help small family farms like Mark’s:
- Shop at your local farmer’s market or purchase a CSA share. Find a local farmer’s market with Sustainable Table’s Eat Well Guide or find a CSA farm near you.
- Volunteer at a farmer’s market. Most farmer’s markets have volunteer positions available. Volunteers are integral to helping farmer’s markets operate smoothly, from answering questions at information booths to unloading farm trucks. The next time you make a trip to the farmer’s market ask about volunteer opportunities.
- Eat seasonal foods. This goes hand in hand with shopping at CSAs and farmer’s markets. There are all sorts of resources for seasonal recipes. If you want to go one step further, preserve your favorite local food for the winter. Check out The National Center for Home Food Preservation for tips.
- Get to know your local farmer and thank him or her when you buy food at the farm stand, farmer’s market or CSA. The more respect farming gets as a profession, the more young people will be drawn to the field. According to the USDA, the average age of farmers in America was 58 in 2012, which doesn’t bode well for the future of local farming unless young people start picking up the torch.
- Ask your grocery store manager to supply foods from local farms. Many grocery stores are open to suggestions, particularly if a few customers ask for the same thing. Be prepared to provide a list of local farms and dairies the manager could contact. If the manager says he or she isn’t authorized to make those kinds of decisions, ask who does and call or write to that person.
- Help establish a relationship between local farmers and your school. Feeling really ambitious? The National Farm-to-School Networks offers a variety of resources to help start or expand a farm-to-school program in your area.
Saylor’s Farm is located at 17319 State Route 68 in Sligo, Clarion County, Pa.
For more information, visit facebook.com/saylorsfarm.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.