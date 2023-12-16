Melissa Ann Mays, 90, of Knox, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, December 14, 2023 at her home.

She was born on April 1, 1933 in Emlenton; daughter of the late Ralph and Katherine Young Morrison.

Melissa married Chalmer M. Mays on November 6, 1954, who preceded her in death on February 5, 2020.

She worked as a Registered Nurse for many years and enjoyed listening to music, working on puzzle books, and playing on her computer.

Melissa also loved politics.

She is survived by her son, Michael M. Mays and his wife, Jill, of Miola; her daughter, Paige A. Mays of Knox; and 8 grandchildren, Jaime Andrews of SC, Melissa Mays of NY, Macy Mays of NY, Luke Mays of PA, Hunter Haddock of NC, Karli Hart of PA, Chase Mays of PA, and Caden Mays of PA; and a number of great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Melissa was preceded in death by a daughter, Holly McFadden and 2 sons, Matthew Mays and Thad Mays.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Melissa’s request, there will be no public visitation and all services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Melissa’s honor to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

