Wylie Eldon Blair, age 87 of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 14, 2023 at McKinley Healthcare Center in Brookville, following a period of declining health.

Born January 26, 1936 in Rimersburg, he was a son of the late Wylie R. and Louella Hindman Blair.

He married the former Gloria Milliron on October 21, 1961 and she preceded him in death on April 28, 2018.

Wylie retired as a union carpenter.

He was a member of the Rimersburg Presbyterian Church, New Bethlehem MOOSE Lodge #366, and the VFW; he was also a trustee of the Herman Cemetery in Porter Township.

Survivors include two children: Fred Blair and his wife, Kim, of Lincoln University, and Mona Taylor and her husband, Dave, of New Bethlehem; five grandchildren: Leslie, Brandon, Heath, Dylan, and Hazel; and eight great grandchildren: Chloe, Connor, Caiden, Carson, Colton, Brayden, Addie, and Clayton.

Wylie is also survived by three sisters, Anna Nida of Kansas, Dorissa Booser of Penn Yan, New York and Nola Youngman of Portersville.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Richard Blair; brothers, Ray Blair, Dostie Blair, and Leslie Blair; and sisters, Amber Shoemaker and Helen Doutt.

There will be no services at this time.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, yet to be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to Wylie’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.