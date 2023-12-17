7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, December 17, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Rain, mainly after 2pm. High near 50. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight
Rain, mainly before 9pm. Low around 39. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday
Rain showers before 4pm, then snow showers, possibly mixed with rain. High near 43. West wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Monday Night
Snow showers, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 7pm. Low around 26. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday
A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Friday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
