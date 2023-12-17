Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Gingerbread Cake with Caramel Sauce

The rich molasses and spice flavor of this old-time dessert is complemented with a buttery caramel sauce!

Ingredients

9 tablespoons butter, softened

1/3 cup sugar



1 cup molasses1 large egg, room temperature2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking soda1 teaspoon ground ginger1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/4 teaspoon salt3/4 cup water

CARAMEL SAUCE:

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 cup cold water

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Whipped cream, optional

Directions

1. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in molasses and egg until well blended. In another bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, and salt; add to the creamed mixture alternately with water.

2. Transfer to a greased 9-in. square baking pan. Bake at 325° for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Place on a wire rack.

3. For caramel sauce, in a small saucepan, combine brown sugar and cornstarch. Stir in water until smooth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from the heat; stir in butter and vanilla until smooth. Serve with warm cake. Top with whipped cream if desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day?

