All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Jay Stallsmith
Jay Stallsmith served our country in the United States Coast Guard.
Name: Thurman Stallsmith (Uncle Jay)
Born: March 28, 1949
Died: May 19, 2017
Hometown: Clarion, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Coast Guard
Jay served in the United States Coast Guard from 1969 to 1973 and was stationed at Cape Hatteras.
He was a member of the American Legion of Clarion.
