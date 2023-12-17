 

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Jay Stallsmith

Sunday, December 17, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

SS jayJay Stallsmith served our country in the United States Coast Guard.

Name: Thurman Stallsmith (Uncle Jay)

Born: March 28, 1949

Died: May 19, 2017

Hometown: Clarion, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Coast Guard

Jay served in the United States Coast Guard from 1969 to 1973 and was stationed at Cape Hatteras.

He was a member of the American Legion of Clarion.

Click here to view a full obituary.

All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”. 

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving


