SPONSORED: Simply Skin Introduces Chellsi Lesniak, R.N., Aesthetic Nurse as Part of their Skin Care Specialty Team
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Chellsi Lesniak has had a lifelong passion for helping others. As a registered nurse, she has been able to combine this passion with her desire to make a difference in the lives of her patients.
She initially completed her bachelor of science in nursing at Edinboro University and then obtained RN certification. Her initial employment was in intensive care at Clarion Hospital and then transitioned to spend over 10 years in the recovery room and surgical scheduling.
Chellsi decided to follow her passion for aesthetics and found Simply Skin the perfect fit for her belief in a holistic approach to health and beauty.
She joined the Simply Skin team in April 2023 and has undergone extensive training and certification in all the services she is now performing.
Besides one-on-one mentoring with Dr, Hoffmeier, she has been certified with Allergan Medical Institute in injection of Botox, the Juvéderm family of dermal fillers, and Coolsculpting, with Crown Aesthetics to perform SkinPen MD and delivery of PRP, and Lutronic Institute for certification in lasers used at Simply Skin.
Chellsi is now accepting clients for the following services:
- Botox Cosmetic
- Juvéderm Collection of Fillers
- Coolsculpting
- SkinPen MD Microneedling
- IV Nutrient Therapies
- Injectable Nutrient Boosters
- ProGen PRP
- Biojuve Microbiome Therapy
- Alastin Professional Skin Care
- Nutrafol Hair Restoration Nutraceutical
- Lutronic Clarity Laser Hair Removal
- Lutronic Vascular and Pigmentary Disorders
- Lutronic Lase MD Ultra Resurfacing
- Lutronic KeraLase Hair Restoration Therapy
- Lutronic Genius Radiofrequency Microneedling
- SkinMedica Professional Skin Care
- Skincare consultations
Chellsi loves the ever-changing world of medical aesthetics and the continuum of learning. She enjoys getting to know her patients and participating in their aesthetic journey.
When not at work, Chellsi enjoys spending time with her husband Josh, and two children Pacen and Leona. She also enjoys snow skiing, being outdoors, and traveling.
Call today to book your consultation with Chellsi and allow her to work with you for healthy, beautiful skin, and receive new client specialty pricing.
For more information, visit https://simplyskinmedispa.com/ or give Simply Skin a call at 814-227-2362.
Simply Skin Medical Spa is located at 420 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
